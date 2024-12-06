Three drug dealers from Birmingham jailed after being caught dealing in Stratford

THREE crack and heroin dealers have been jailed after being caught by police in Stratford.

Two women, both from Birmingham, were arrested by the railway station in central Stratford with crack and heroin on 26th May 2023.

They were in an orange Mini Cooper in the station car park when they were stopped by police who found a lock knife, a bag of heroin, and a bag of individual wraps of heroin and crack cocaine.

Following further investigations, Warwickshire Police found that both women - 27-year-old Charity Bravington of Plane Grove, Birmingham, and 25-year-old Molly Bibb-Mahon of Tile Cross Road, Birmingham - had been supplying crack cocaine and heroin in the town for about seven months - between 31st October 2023 and 27th May 2023.

Charity Bravington. Photo: Warwickshire Police

At Warwick Crown Court last Friday (29th November) Bravington was sentenced to four years and seven months for being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and possession of class B drugs.

Bibb-Mahon was sentenced to two years and eight months for being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and possession of a knife in a public place.

Bravington’s longer sentence also takes into account an incident on 20th March this year when officers stopped a black Vauxhall Corsa in Stratford. Bravington and 23-year-old Mickylee Judge of Radleys Walk, Birmingham were in the vehicle with multiple wraps of class A drugs. Judge was also carrying more drugs.

On Wednesday (4th December) Judge was sentenced to two years and three months in prison. He will also be disqualified from driving upon release.

Molly Bibb-Mahon. Photo: Warwickshire Police

Investigating officer DC Howell said: “We will do everything we can to stop drug supply, which often harms the most vulnerable in our communities, and this is another good conviction for the serious and organised crime team who are working hard to tackle the drug trade in Warwickshire.

“Our officers will proactively target and prosecute offenders and our activity will be both visible and covert, aimed at disrupting and pursuing offenders involved in the supply of drugs.”

If you have concerns about drug dealing you can report them by calling Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.