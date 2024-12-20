Christmas cheer filled Santa’s Stratford grotto as presents were wrapped ready to be delivered to some very deserving families.

The Escape Arts Surprise Santa Grotto-on-the-Go team turned the former air ambulance shop in Rother Street into a magical North Pole home from home. They helped Father and Mrs Christmas and the elves co-ordinate donations of new toys and other gifts.

Father Christmas played by Martin Foster was joined by Escape Arts colleagues Karen Williams, CEO, Niamh Oldham, deputy CEO, Kari Jones, Lorraine Davis and Phil Williams along with Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire and managing director of Tim Cox Associates, and Martin Sedgwick, owner of the former WNAA shop in Greenhill Street. Photo: Mark Williamson

“We’ll be visiting about 50 families, plus places such as hospital wards, for the next two weeks to give out donated new gifts to hundreds of children,” explained chief elf, aka Niamh Oldham, Escape Arts’ deputy CEO. “The actual orchestration of it is huge because we go right across south Warwickshire.

“Everyone has been amazing,” continued Mrs Christmas, aka Escape Arts CEO Karen Williams. “Kirsty and the ASDA team have been phenomenal, with so many donated gifts from customers. “This year we’ve had some new partners who’ve helped us out with collecting presents, including Anytime Fitness and Alveston Manor Spa. All the donators have been so kind.”

Nominations for families to receive presents and a visit from the Surprise Santa team have been open since October. Those nominated include people in need and those who have suffered bereavements.

“The stories we hear are heartbreaking,” said Mrs Christmas. “We don’t just have presents for the children, because mums and dads suffer too – we look after the whole family.”

The chief elf said visiting the wards at Warwick Hospital was always a heartwarming experience: “People’s faces light up.”



