Studley man charged with attempted murder after two boys injured by ‘bladed weapon’

A 40-YEAR-OLD man from Studley has been charged with attempted murder following allegations two boys were injured with a “bladed weapon”.

Warwickshire Police said Dale Gardiner, from near High Street, Studley, has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Warwickshire Police: charges made.

He will appear in Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Monday) for his first hearing.

The charges follow an incident on Saturday (19th July) during which two boys were allegedly attacked with a bladed weapon on Rowland Avenue, Studley.

The boys were said to have serious injuries and received first aid from members of the public before being taken to hospital.