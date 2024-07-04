TWO accommodation blocks at Stratford College which were put up for sale in April 2022 have now been sold.

Purpose-built in 2006, the 50 flats used by UK and overseas students have been empty for some years but the college announced this week they’ve been sold for residential apartments.

Student accommodation at Stratford College.

The college statement reads: “Stratford College are delighted to have agreed the sale of Oak and Willows House to Stratford Central LLP which will pursue a planning application for a scheme for the conversion of the existing unused buildings to deliver residential apartments for the people of Stratford.”