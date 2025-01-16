Stratford taxi driver’s licence suspended following assault allegations

A TAXI driver from Stratford has had his licence suspended for eight weeks following allegations he assaulted another driver.

Stratford District Council has not named the driver but said he has been licensed for the last 38 years in the district.

However, he was the subject of allegations from a driver, licensed by another local authority, who claimed he had been assaulted in June last year on Wood Street, Stratford, and reported the incident to police.

While the complaint was later withdrawn, the council’s licensing department continued to investigate and at a licensing panel meeting in November, the Stratford driver agreed that his behaviour fell below that of what is expected, SDC said.

Stratford District Council held a meeting with the driver in November.

While the panel noted that the incident was serious, members felt there was not sufficient evidence to suggest that the driver’s behaviour was likely to pose a threat to the safety of passengers and no need to revoke his dual Hackney Carriage and private hire driver’s licence.

However, they agreed that some action was required to emphasise the importance of complying with the council’s policies and conditions and suspended his dual taxi licence for eight weeks.

Cllr Lorraine Grocott, portfolio holder for environmental and neighbourhood services, said: “Public safety is of vital importance when it comes to considering whether a driver is fit and proper to hold a licence. In protecting public safety, we expect our drivers to maintain the high standard that is expected of them and their licensed vehicles.

“The standard that the district council expects of its licensed drivers fell below that which is expected from this driver.”