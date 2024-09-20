Stratford school could face legal challenge over endowment worth hundreds of thousands of pounds

A 20-PAGE document could hold the key to a legal challenge aimed at changing the way hundreds of thousands of pounds is used to support education in Stratford.

The document has been produced by a barrister and may, depending on further legal advice, be used to challenge King Edward VI School’s Guild Estate endowment.

At the AGM of Stratford Town Trust last Wednesday (11th September), members were given a brief update about a group’s work examining KES’s entitlement to 36 per cent of the income from the estate – it was worth just over £726,000 in 2023.