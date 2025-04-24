Residents in Bearley were in reflective mood this week as the demolition of the Golden Cross began.

The pub ceased trading in 2014, and was later bought by Rayan Singh – who has permission from Stratford District council to erect a large house and garage after planning was initially sought for five houses, but thought unlikely to go through. Mr Singh says in his application that he has been living in the house with his family.

The plans, below, will replace the former Golden Cross pub in Bearley. Photo: Mark Williamson

The appearance of the pub has declined in recent years, and as the bulldozers moved in, many recalled memories of happier times.

Helen Kemp remembered: “Back in the day, around 40 years ago, a vintage and veteran car club used to hold meetings there. Sometimes there would be a trad jazz band playing. Dad would sneak me a pint of bitter with the saying ‘Don’t let your mother see it’. She didn’t.”

Others remembered great food and well-kept ales, while Livi Renenhan simply added: “The best pub that was.”

Despite objections from Bearley and Wootton Wawen parish councils, demolition and new-build permission was granted in April 2022, with the proviso that work should start by 1st April 2025. Even so the erection of a house – 23 per cent larger than the original pub – is not without ongoing controversy.

Concerns primarily focus on the design and size of the house, and its environmental impact, including the fact that the house has four internal fireplaces.