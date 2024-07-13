IT’S been two years in the making and is based on lots of research, data and debate, but now Stratford Town Transport Group’s strategy is ready for public appraisal. The aim is to get Stratford moving and provide services and infrastructure that cut cars and pollution in the town centre.

More vehicles use Clopton Bridge each day than they do Stratford’s stretch of the A46.

Over 21,000 vehicles use the historic bridge to cross the River Avon compared with 14,000 on the A46 between Birmingham Road and Alcester Road.