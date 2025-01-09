Stratford’s Clopton Bridge to be closed overnight for road repairs

CLOPTON Bridge in Stratford will be closed overnight from Friday (10th January) to allow for road surface repairs.

Warwickshire County Council, which is carrying out the work, will be closing the bridge to vehicles from 8pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday (11th January).

Clopton Bridge will be closed to traffic. Photo: istock/JohnFScott

The highways notice states the closure is for “carriageway patching and associated works”.

Traffic wanting to cross the River Avon will be diverted along Seven Meadows Road.