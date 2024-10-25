Stratford Herald Business & Tourism Awards: Best New Business and Business of the Year: The Village Store

IT was a huge night for the Village Store in Bishop’s Itchington which scooped two awards at the Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards: Best New Business and, the big one, Business of the Year.

Joint owners of the store – Orla Horsman and Bee White – who were the only double award winners on the night said they were “absolutely elated but really shocked” because they had no idea their dream business project would take two top accolades just three years after they first opened their doors.

The Village Store won two awards on the night, including Business of the Year sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau. Photo: Mark Williamson

Orla told the Herald: “Bee and myself used to go for long walks during Covid where we dreamed up various business ideas. My background is 25 years in social work and Bee is a mother, a baby foster carer and has a business degree. Our strategy for the store was to try everything and see what would stick – we wanted to experiment. We didn’t want to be only selling newspapers and other shop items, but we did want to try a café, shop and deli mix that was full of local produce, honey, jams, wine, cider, spirits and beer and we wanted to use our village resources and those nearby so anything like cakes, bread and croissants can come from Lower Quinton, Chesterton and Stratford, so our suppliers are local.”

The Village Store has created employment for some youngsters who have worked there before going to university. Delivery drivers are local, the husbands of Bee and Orla – Colin and Matthew – get involved in the business and a head count, including casual staff, shows the store has about 24 people involved in the business.

The team also won Best New Business sponsored by CWLEP GrowthHub Photo: Mark Williamson

“Bishop’s Itchington is well served with a social club, pub and Co-op – we didn’t want to try to copy or compete with what was already here, but we learnt how to refine our own strategy through doing a lot of testing. As well as the products we sell, we also have a lot activities which makes the store different like watercolour workshops, bistro nights, live music, Friday teatime treats, breakfasts, and coming up we’ve got a half-term Halloween trail and carols at Christmas.”

Last week Orla, Bee and the Village Store marked its third year of trading. Colin also celebrated his 50th birthday and Friday night at the Crowne Plaza was a double delight with two top awards to take home.

“We are very grateful to our customers,” Orla continued. “Thank you to them for supporting us because they are the impetus to try more ideas.

“The awards were a really good time and we are very pleased for everyone who were finalists or won awards and cheered us all on.”

