Stratford misses out on Levelling-up money to help fund £15m town centre project

HUGE disappointment was voiced after Stratford was once again left out of the government’s levelling-up funding that was needed to finance plans to revitalise the town centre.

Under the £15 million proposals, Bridge Street, Union Street and High Street would have undergone major redevelopment.

How Bridge Street could look in the future.

Despite the dismay, however, there was a certain acknowledgement that Stratford’s chances were slim given that there were more than 500 applications for the Round Two funding throughout England and Wales and only just over 100 successful bids.