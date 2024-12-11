Stratford manufacturer Pashley creates smart bike scheme for London development

STRATFORD manufacturer Pashley has installed a smart bike share scheme at an exclusive London development.

The 100-year-old British bike brand created 30 bikes and 60 docking stations for the Green Quarter, an 88-acre parkland and canalside residential development in Southall.

The bike share scheme is exclusively for residents and is the first of its kind in the UK.

Steven Bell, Pashley’s general manager, said: “Designed and engineered in the UK by our amazing team at our Stratford HQ and featuring ground-breaking intellectual property and innovation – the future of bike sharing has been simplified and made significantly more accessible to so many more public and private communities.

Pashley's bike scheme in London is for the residents of an upmarket development.

“Our holistic bike sharing proposition offers an effective and easy way to allow people to move around their communities removing the reliance on cars and forging the way for a sustainable tomorrow.”

Pashley said the scheme uses its Prospect smart bicycle, which is available in both electric assisted and conventional versions, and is low-maintenance, comfortable and vandal-resistant.

Andy Smallwood, Pashley’s CEO, added: “Our bike fleet has a total of 30 bikes available throughout the development, with 60 docking stations. Half of the docks are located opposite Southall station, while the rest are across the development for convenience. This set-up ensures that no matter where you are within The Green Quarter, a bike is always within reach.”

As they are smart bikes, they can collect and share data about how and when they are being used.