Stratford man’s long walk to Vietnam… and an encounter with a wolf

IT’S a walk that will cover around 7,500 miles, pass through numerous countries and has already involved an encounter with a wolf.

And it’s very likely that Luke Deakin’s journey to Hanoi, in Vietnam, will involve plenty more encounters with wild animals as it passes through Europe, the Middle East, the Indian sub-continent and into South-East Asia.

The 31-year-old, who grew up in Stratford and attended Stratford High School, started from outside Shakespeare’s Birthplace on 16th September and has already walked through England, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Hungary and Serbia.

Luke expects his challenge to take about a year.

Germany.

“I wanted to push myself to the absolute limit and explore the world in a way that forces me to truly connect with it,” Luke explained. “Walking gives me the chance to meet people, experience cultures firsthand, and appreciate the journey as much as the destination.

“I wanted the adventure of a lifetime and to inspire others that anything is possible.”

He added: “Vietnam has always been special to me since I spent time volunteering there. The walk to Vietnam is around 11-12,000km, crossing dozens of countries, making it an incredible challenge and adventure.”

Luke’s favourite country so far was Serbia “because of the people”.

“They are so friendly, and welcoming,” he added. “It’s very affordable and the food tastes amazing. It’s such a pretty part of the world.”

Affordability is always a consideration during such a long trip, which is why Luke, who has spent the last three years travelling full-time as a content creator with more than 300,000 followers, is sticking to a budget for his accommodation.

“I’m staying mostly in my tent, though I’ll stay in cheap hostels or hotels occasionally to recharge my body and equipment,” Luke said. “It’s definitely a budget journey – I mostly eat from supermarkets and save wherever I can.”

It was during a stay in his tent that Luke came face-to-face with a wolf.

“I’ve had so many memorable moments, but one that stands out is when a wolf entered my camp when I was wild camping in Belgium,” Luke said. “It must have smelt my food. I turned on my flashlight and we both just froze, both as scared as each other most likely.”

Police officers in Austria.

Other highlights were not so frightening.

“A standout moment was waking in my tent up along the River Danube in Germany. It was totally beautiful.”

Luke added: “I was also stopped by the police in Austria when Google maps decided to lead me down a motorway. They were very friendly and understanding, and drove me back to the start point for that day.”

Looking forward, Luke, who has been travelling for three and has been to 42 countries, is really excited about visiting Istanbul in Turkey and seeing the mountains in Nepal.

“But I’m most excited about walking through India, then finally reaching Hanoi,” he said.

While people Luke has met have been friendly and generous – strangers have bought him meals in restaurants and offered him places to stay – one of the biggest challenges the walk has thrown up is coping with being on his own for such a long time.

However, that has now changed.

“I’ve recently been joined by one of my best friends, Kyle Mintoff, from Malta. He quit his job to come and join me. I find that crazy, but awesome.

Leaving the UK.

“We are having a great time. It’s so nice to have some company, that has been one of the biggest challenges I’ve faced, being alone for so long.”

So the journey across continents goes on, but avoiding Russia and Iran. Luke’s progress can be followed on Instagram – his profile is profile @Chubbytrekka.

And what will be next for Luke after reaching Vietnam?

Well, Russia and Iran may just have to be back on his must-visit list if he is to fulfil one of his ambitions.

“I would love to visit every single country on Earth and to experience every culture,” he said.