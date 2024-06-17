Stratford Herald general election hustings - watch the debate live

THE Stratford Herald and KES will be holding a general election hustings event tonight (Monday) starting at 7pm.

While the 700 tickets for the evening have been taken, you will be able to watch a live broadcast of the candidates here.

The hustings, which is being hosted by Will Hanrahan, will include six of the seven candidates standing for election in the Stratford-on-Avon constituency (the Green Party has decided not to take part).

The candidates are:

Seyi Agboola, Labour

Chris Clarkson, Conservative Party

James Crocker, Reform UK

Neil O’Neil, New Open Non-Political Organised Leadership

Manuela Perteghella, Liberal Democrat

Kevin Taylor, Independent

The Green Party candidate is Doug Rouxel.