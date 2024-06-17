Stratford Herald general election hustings - watch the debate live
THE Stratford Herald and KES will be holding a general election hustings event tonight (Monday) starting at 7pm.
While the 700 tickets for the evening have been taken, you will be able to watch a live broadcast of the candidates here.
The hustings, which is being hosted by Will Hanrahan, will include six of the seven candidates standing for election in the Stratford-on-Avon constituency (the Green Party has decided not to take part).
The candidates are:
Seyi Agboola, Labour
Chris Clarkson, Conservative Party
James Crocker, Reform UK
Neil O’Neil, New Open Non-Political Organised Leadership
Manuela Perteghella, Liberal Democrat
Kevin Taylor, Independent
The Green Party candidate is Doug Rouxel.