Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards Employer of the Year: EVera Recruitment

IT’S all about people.

EVera Recruitment was awarded Employer of the Year and that's because the emphasis on keeping staff, happy, safe and well makes them even more motivated to do an even better job each day.

The concept is straightforward and makes sense but is often overlooked in times of cutbacks and cost savings but EVera CEO, Steve Doyle, has gone the other way, and because he firmly believes caring for each other and for clients drives the team forward to achieve even more because they are happy.

EVera Recruitment won Employer of the Year sponsored by Stratford-upon-Avon College. Photo: Mark Williamson

“It's been a tough year for everyone out there but I was so pleased we won the award and it was really nice for the staff. We’ve put everything into this plan and their reaction to the award shows they were thrilled about it and take a great deal of pride in the company. We don’t have KPIs, we don’t micromanage, all our employees are grown-up and can manage their own projects. The award is also a validation because it acknowledges EVera is a great place to work,” Steve said.

In addition to the work life balance, the team’s working environment is a great place to be.

“Our head office is The Huf Haus, which looks like a Swiss ski lodge on Timothy’s Bridge Road, set close to nature. If someone is having a tough time they can go and sit in the woods next to the office. If they’re not well they can go home. We have deer and other wildlife near the office. The building is carbon neutral and every time we successfully complete a contract we plant a tree - we’ve planted 1,000 so far. We are professional, we look after each other and we excel in what we do and exceed expectations. I won’t tolerate bullying, racism or sexism and we get the best candidates for the company,” said Steve.

EVera is a leading recruitment consultants in the EV sector with internationally known partners and as such is ideally placed to predict future energy and fuel needs will look like in the UK and further afield.

“Two weeks ago the last coal powered station was closed down in this country. Both coal and oil will gradually be replaced with solar, wind and electrification. Every house and car will have batteries. Gigafactories are being created and so have 1,000 new jobs for people working in those places and we are looking forward to being part of thatfuture,” said Steve.

He is still genuinely on a high from the awards evening.

“We were jumping up and down, there were some brilliant companies out there and it was a great event,” Steve said.



