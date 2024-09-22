SIXTY glorious years and many memories were celebrated at a special reunion by the class of 1964 of Shottery Grammar School for Girls who gathered in Lower Quinton last Saturday.

By the time the young grammar school students were studying in 1964, The Beatles had taken America by storm, Mods and Rockers were exchanging ‘pleasantries’ on the beaches, while eyebrows and hemlines were raised with the introduction of the miniskirt.

Lynda Porter, left, donned her old Stratford Girls’ Grammar School blazer and boater as she joined former school friends at a reunion of the class of 1964 last Saturday at Quinton and Admington Village Hall organised by Chris Richards, second from right. Photo: Mark Williamson

Christine (Chris) Richards, aged 71, was one of 32 pupils in the same class at Shottery that year and 15 of them attended the reunion in Lower Quinton Village Hall with one former student travelling from Mexico to be there.