Stratford Girls’ Grammar School named State Secondary School of the Year in the West Midlands

STRATFORD Girls’ Grammar School has been named the State Secondary School of the Year in the West Midlands in The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025.

The full list of West Midlands winners was:

State Secondary School of the Year in the West Midlands for Academic Excellence: King Edward VI Camp Hill School for Girls, Birmingham

Comprehensive School of the Year in the West Midland: St Paul’s School for Girls, Edgbaston, Birmingham

Independent Secondary School of the Year in the West Midlands: Concord College, Shropshire

Independent Secondary School of the Year for Academic Excellence in the West Midlands: King Edward VI High School for Girls, Birmingham

Primary School of the Year in the West Midlands: St Filumena's RC Primary School, Stoke-on-Trent

The newspaper’s guide ranks the UK’s top primary and secondary state and independent schools.

Helen Davies, editor of Parent Power, said: “The educational landscape is challenging – teacher shortages, rising student mental health issues and special educational needs and the Vat rise – but there is also so much to celebrate from the hard work of passionate and committed teachers who are finding ever more innovative and impactful ways to boost their students and give them the very best start in life.

“As well as celebrating the academic excellence of the top schools it is fantastic to see how they are shaping their students to be ready for the 21st century.”

Reaction from Stratford Girls’ Grammar School to follow.

GCSE results day at Stratford Girls’ Grammar School. Photo: Mark Williamson

The national state school winners were:

State Secondary School of the Year: King Edward VI Camp Hill School for Girls, Birmingham

State Secondary School of the Year for Academic Excellence: Henrietta Barnett School, London

Comprehensive School of the Year: Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire

Joint State Secondary School of the Year for A-levels: Queen Elizabeth’s School, Barnet and Henrietta Barnett School, London

State Secondary School of the Year for GCSEs: Henrietta Barnett School, London

International Baccalaureate State School of the Year: Ashcroft Technology Academy, London

Sixth Form College of the Year & Sixth Form College of the Year for Academic Excellence: King’s Maths School, London

State Faith Secondary School of the Year: Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School and Sixth Form College, Blackburn

State 11-16 Secondary School of the Year: Sawston Village College, Cambridgeshire

The national state primary school winners were:

Primary School of the Year: Hampden Gurney CofE Primary School, London

Small Primary School of the Year: Springwell School, Hartlepool

To find out more, visit thetimes.com/best-schools-league-table