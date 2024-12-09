Stratford gallery offering free wall space for local artists

BACK in the 1990s, artist Graham Duncan asked several galleries if he could display his paintings and was told there wasn’t enough room for his work.

Now at the age of 53, Graham has made a promise to his younger self and dedicated a new space on a wall in his own art gallery in Stratford where local artists can exhibit their work free of charge.

Artist Ian Harris, centre, is the first exhibitor in the free space at the CadabrArt gallery at Stratford Antiques Centre where owner Graham Duncan welcomed mayor of Stratford Cllr Jason Fojtik to open the new venture. Also offering their support were town councillors Victoria Alcock and Kate Rolfe. Photo: Mark Williamson

“I approached several galleries during my younger years and was told either there wasn’t enough room for my paintings or there was room but the gallery would take 70 per cent profit on any sale. I now own CadabrArt fine art gallery in the Stratford Antiques Centre Courtyard and I’ve opened a wall of my gallery to local unrepresented artists’ submissions, commission free. Local artists who are not already in galleries can submit two small pieces for inclusion on my wall,” Graham said.

He’s always liked painting and used to paint fantasy landscapes.

Stratford artist, Ian Harris, was the first exhibitor at CadabrArt to display his artwork. Graham said Ian had submitted two portraits, one of which was of John Lennon.

“We have so many art galleries in Stratford,” said Graham. “But the paintings look similar. We are independent and proud to support local artists with the free wall which the mayor of Stratford Cllr Jason Fojtik kindly opened earlier this month.”