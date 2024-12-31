Stratford district review of the year 2024: March

MARCH

Bugatti causes a stir

THERE was a big buzz in Bridge Street, Stratford, when a Bugatti Chiron worth millions parked up at Tzatziki Restaurant.

Bugatti Chiron at Caffeine and Machine.

The super sports car, which can cost from £1 million to £3.2m and achieve a top speed of 304mph, attracted an admiring crowd of onlookers. It was being driven by Aadam Hamed, son of Prince Naseem Hamed, and business tycoon Lord Aleem.

Family’s home nightmare

A FATHER of three whose family endured a two-year “nightmare”, says he won’t give up his fight for fair compensation.

Kris Johnson, his partner Hannah and their three young children were ordered to leave their new-build home in Lower Quinton, so major construction defects could be fixed. Their landlord, housing association Platform Housing, put them in a hotel with no cooking facilities for a week, before moving them to Shipston. That left Kris, 32, who has multiple sclerosis, having to drive to and from Lower Quinton four times a day – clocking up 250 miles each week – to take Hannah to her job and the children to school and nursery.

After a year of uncertainty, they gave up and moved to a Stratford house which was owned by another housing association. Platform offered the family £5,500, which Kris describes as “insulting,” to compensate for their traumatic experience.

Health boost at hospital

WORK started on a £7m purpose-built diagnostic centre at Stratford Hospital.

South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust said the single-storey extension will house the hospital’s two MRI scanners and a CT scanner. It will also give patients increased access to services that aim to get conditions diagnosed sooner and improve the outcomes of their treatments.

Action needed at town centre sites

ACTION on three key sites and a new approach to pedestrianising High Street were at the heart of a bold vision to see new life breathed into Stratford town centre.

In the wake of growing alarm about the area’s future after the announcement of a string of shop closures, a leading councillor has outlined how he and colleagues are not sitting idly by.

Decisions by Joules, the Body Shop and Fraser Hart jewellers to shut has been a rash of bad tidings for High Street but Cllr George Cowcher (Lib Dem, Wellesbourne South), said work was under way to turn their vision into reality.

In a frank interview with the Herald, Cllr Cowcher pinpointed the hope that action on the empty Debenhams and Bhs buildings, plus a breakthrough on the long-awaited Gateway project would help turn things around.