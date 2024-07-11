Stratford Conservatives ‘we’ll be back’ after shock general election defeat

IT was always going to be a tough job but the new chair of Stratford Conservative Association found himself in the hot seat with the immediate challenge of finding a new candidate.

Rich Walters took over from Lynda Organ at the end of the week in May that Nadhim Zahawi announced he was withdrawing from the race – and just before former prime minister Rishi Sunak surprised many a non-betting Tory colleague by announcing 4th July as the election date.

Polling had already put Lib Dem candidate Manuela Perteghella ahead of the controversially re-selected Mr Zahawi and the chance to bring in a new candidate failed to give the party bouncebackability, with the popular – and local – Ms Perteghella securing the seat.