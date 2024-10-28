Stratford children are needed to create a new medal for the Shakespeare Marathon

THE race is on to get creative and design a new medal for the Shakespeare Marathon and Half-Marathon 2025.

Each year the event organisers, RunThrough, and supporters turn to the children of Stratford to dream up a design that can be used to create the medals that are hung around the necks of thousands of runners who finish the race.

Previous designs have included the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, swans on the River Avon, the Bard and colourful scenes from around the town.

But it’s really up to you to come up with your own image.

Andy Veale, editor of the Stratford Herald which organises the medal competition along with Stratford Rotary Club, said: “We look forward to seeing you colourful and creative designs. The competition, which is sponsored by lawyers Shakespeare Martineau, is open to children of all ages who live in the Stratford district or attend a school in the district.

This year’s winning medal ready for collection by the runners.

“A panel of judges will pick the winner, who, as well as seeing their design turned into a medal, will receive a copy of the medal as a keepsake and £50 of vouchers.”

The medal will be around 70-90mm in diameter, although the shape can vary as necessary, and can include up to eight colours.

The theme should reflect the town of Stratford, the marathon or Shakespeare. The race name – the Shakespeare Marathon and Half-Marathon – will need to be included in the design along with the Rotary logo and RunThrough logo.

Helen Bowns, of partner at Shakespeare Martineau, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the medal competition once again as part of our long-running support for the Shakespeare Marathon and Half-Marathon.

“It’s a great way of involving the younger members of our community in the event and I am always really impressed by the quality of the entries. I am sure this year will be no different and I am looking forward to the challenging task of selecting the winner.”

RunThrough Events, which is organising the race for the second year after taking over from Stratford Rotary Club, will get the design made into medals.

Last year’s winner was created by Martha Wainwright, who was in the sixth-form at Stratford Girls’ Grammar School. Her design took some of Shakespeare’s most iconic characters from his plays and turned them into runners.

The deadline for entries is 5pm Friday, 22nd November. Entries can be sent via e-mail to andy.veale@ stratford-herald.com or to the Stratford Herald, Guild House, Guild Street, Stratford CV37 6RP.

To sign up to the marathon or half marathon, which takes place on Sunday, 27th April, visit www. runthrough. co.uk.

There is still time to enter the Shakespeare Marathon or half-marathon, which forms part of the Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations weekend.

Early bird prices are still available, starting at £34 for the half-marathon.