The Stratford Business Improvement District (BID) is to continue representing businesses in the town after an appeal calling into question the legitimacy of a ballot held in February was unsuccessful.

The election saw 75 businesses from the 138 that voted back the BID and its business plan.

But the result was challenged by BAGS (Business Action Groups Stratford) which wrote to Michael Gove, the then Communities Secretary, to argue that the ballot of local businesses was invalid.

The group claim that the poll was unlawful because it was “the wrong type of ballot”. They maintain that the ballot – organised by Stratford District Council – was not a “renewal vote”, as claimed, since the terms of the election were different from the previous one.

Stratford-upon-Avon BID interim manager Michelle Baker, centre, pictured with Rich Jones, chairman. Photo: Mark Williamson

They pointed out that BID had raised the rateable value threshold for voting from £9,500 to £15,000, thus disqualifying 110 businesses from taking part, and had expanded the geographical area of the BID to include the Maybird Centre, off Birmingham Road, and Morrisons supermarket, off Alcester Road.

BAGS is adamant the ballot should have been for a new BID, not a renewal.

Protestors gather at the Stratford BID business plan launch earlier this year.

Today (Friday) BID announced the government’s decision to allow it continue with its five-year plan.

A BID spokesperson said: “We are pleased to announce it will continue, following the government’s decision this week to uphold its successful ballot result from February 2024, securing £1.9million investment for the town.

“After a rigorous four-month investigation, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Levelling Up has this week informed the BID company that the result of the Stratford BID ballot should not be voided. This decision solidifies the BID’s legal mandate to continue its operations, enabling it to move forward with confidence and deliver the projects and initiatives outlined in the BID Business Plan that received support from local businesses earlier this year.”

There will be a new BID manager, taking up the position from November, although their identity is yet to be revealed.

The spokesperson said: “In light of the successful outcome, the BID is pleased to announce the appointment of a new BID Manager, who will spearhead the implementation of the new 5-year BID Business Plan when they take up the role shortly. There will be a press release soon to introduce the new BID Manager. This marks a fresh start for the BID company as it enters its 16th year of operation, poised to bring about positive change and growth in the Stratford business community.”

Upcoming initiatives and events that BID would be working on include funding additional Police in the BID area, the Christmas lights switch-on event in November, and the upcoming Food Festival scheduled for 21st to 22nd September.