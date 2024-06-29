Home   News   Article

A joyous day at Kineton Music Festival and Tayfest - remembering Taylan Kurtul, six, who passed away from a brain tumour earlier this year

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 19:25, 29 June 2024
 | Updated: 20:07, 29 June 2024

KINETON Music Festival (KMF) celebrated its ninth anniversary last weekend and lived up to its founding ethos of being a “stomping, family-friendly annual music event using local music talent”.

Tayfest, a mini festival for under 12s took place within the main event. It honoured the life of Taylan Kurtul, who passed away, aged six, in February this year from a brain tumour.

The Record Covers got the weekend started on Friday night, while That Brit Sound took the Saturday night headline slot – getting the crowd up on their feet with jukebox load of Britpop covers. Other local bands included SKAlectrics, The Soul Revival, Devils Hand and The Jack O’Bones.

