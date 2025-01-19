Staff make ‘glamping pod’ for cat which likes to greet shoppers at Stratford supermarket

EVERY star performer deserves their own dressing room, and Benjie the cat is no exception.

The friendly feline, famous for meeting and greeting his adoring public outside Waitrose, now has his very own fur-lined, luxury glamping pod.

His new backstage bolthole can be found just outside the café door of the Rosebird store, where the ginger Siamese-Bengal cross can keep an eye on comings and goings. Unless he’s on a break and having a cat nap, of course.

Benjie’s real home is in Tennyson Road with doting owners Gill and Jem Kirk, but for years now his favourite hangout has been the bustling supermarket.

If not curled up in the child seat of a trolley, or holding court on a bench, he’s patrolling the car park.

Waitrose’s resident cat in Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson

He spends so much time there, staff have built him his own place by transforming a box that once held mince pies into a glamorous holiday lodge.

A few homely touches including a furry cushion, complete the cosy cabin.

Luke O’Sullivan, duty manager at Stratford Waitrose, told the Herald: “I guess you could call it a luxury glamping pod.

“Some of the staff decided to turn one of the mince pie boxes left over into a little den for Benjie, and then someone must have added a fur cushion.

“I think he likes it – he’s fast asleep in there.”

Benjie’s been a media star since featuring in the Herald nearly four years ago, after his large size saw him mistaken for a wildcat by a dog walker in the woods nearby.

Since then, photos of the magnificent moggie have appeared regularly on social media.

One woman posted a snap of Benjie relaxing on the bench with the caption: ‘Every Waitrose should come with a friendly feline to greet you…’

And many parents say they children look forward to the weekly shop, because they see the marmalade cat.

The downside to Benjie’s adventurous nature is some customers mistake him for a stray.

Owner Gill Kirk says she’s nicknamed him ‘The Wanderer’, as no matter how many times they fetch him, he heads back to his favourite spot outside the store.

She constantly has to explain he’s micro-chipped, vaccinated and has a loving home close by where he loves to curl up with his lookalike, stay-at-home brother Jasper – it’s just he craves an audience.

And although he might sometimes meow loudly, he’s not distressed, he’s opening a conversation.

She added: “We are sad that we have to share Benjie, but he does have a lot of fans.

“Benjie exemplifies the phrase ‘dogs have owners, cats have staff’ - he’s an entertainer and loves all the attention he gets.

“He certainly is a character, and the majority of people seem very fond of him.”