JUST in time for Halloween, Stratford’s Brothers McLeod have a spooky new book to thrill their legions of fans.

Writer Myles and illustrator Greg were in Stratford’s Waterstones on Saturday to sign copies of their new book, Knight Sir Louis and the Cauldron of Chaos. It’s the fifth in their best-selling children’s book series published by Guppy Books.

The brothers took time out to answer a few spook-themed questions from the Herald.

And don’t worry if you missed them, they are also appearing at this weekend’s Stratford Literary Festival on Saturday, see below.

Greg and Myles McLeod were in Waterstones in Stratford on Saturday signing copies of their book Knight Sir Louis and the Cauldron of Chaos. They were pictured along with Audrey McLeod, aged 10, Naia West, 10, Evgenia Golubeva, Sophie Clausen and store bookseller Guadalupe Costas. Photo: Mark Williamson

Tell us about the Cauldron of Chaos – what’s it about, what inspired it, and just how badass is the cauldron?

This is our latest book for kids aged six to 11 and as usual it’s a fast paced, silly, comedy adventure. The book is packed full of illustrations with lots of short chapters. The Cauldron of Chaos is a greedy baddy who goes around hoovering up everyone’s money. I’m not saying it’s inspired by living in a world of demagogues and billionaires… but no, actually I am telling you that.

The Cauldron starts out battered and broken after years stuck in a volcano, but it’s not long before it’s restored and flying around causing mischief. Of course, Knight Sir Louis flies in on his robot horse Clunkalot with his magic sword Dave to sort it out… but the first battle doesn’t go to plan. Louis has to head off to the spooky country of Transylwoofia to find some magic celery. As you can tell, it’s a very serious book.

Will the baddies ever get the better of Knight Sir Louis?

I hope not because we’ll have to stop writing the books. To be fair, they always get the better of him at the beginning of the books. He only defeats them by corralling a bunch of misfits together to save the day. So far he’s taken down a giant potato waffle, a two-headed dragon, a giant slime monster, and a massive snowball. Louis’s not a champion for no reason.

What’s your favourite spooky story/character?

Greg: The Tell-tale Heart by Edgar Allen Poe.

Myles: We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson.

Fave spookiest: song, film, snack?

Myles: Song: The Monster Mash. Film: The Lost Boys directed by Joel Schumacher. Snack: Pumpkin cheesecake.

Greg: Song: Prowler by Bohren & Der Club of Gore or Laura’s Theme from Twin Peaks by Angelo Badalmenti. Film: The Cat with Hands, an animation by Robert Morgan or The Orphanage. Snack: Battered fish.

What used to scare you when you were younger/now?

Greg: There was an imaginary man in the garden who freaked me out. That’s childhood imagination for you. Also Noseybonk from kids show Jigsaw. The Moomins made by Film Polski (1979) was also eerie. And I watched The Omen when I was way too young.

Myles: I saw part of An American Werewolf in London when I was about 10 and had nightmares for months after. Our silliest, scary story is from when we were about that age. Greg and I decided to go out into the garden on Halloween to see if there was something spooky out there. Coming out of the darkness we heard something – something coming towards us – breathing fast. . . and then. . . and then. . . it was our neighbour’s cute border terrier called Katy.

Are you a Halloween fan, and what would be your costume of choice?

Greg: No. The Invisible Man.

Myles: Yes. Beetlejuice.

Is there a book six in the offing?

We are currently discussing ideas for a new baddy. The baddy defines the story. We’ll have to see. Weirdly, Greg has to draw the front cover long before we’ve even written a single word. You need the cover for websites and book promotions. It’s daunting to see it there when you’re still working out what happens!

What are you up to next?

Greg: I’m currently making a short film with a Shakespearean theme. “Can’t imagine what gave me the idea,” says man from Stratford-upon-Avon. I’ve also recently finished another short animation, Mee and Burd, which won some awards on the international animation circuit.

Myles: I’m writing some books for (even) younger children with my wife Evgenia Golubeva called Fairytale Fixers. Plus Greg and I have a bunch more Knight Sir Louis events – we’re heading to Stratford Literary Festival this Saturday, doing some more school and library visits, going to the Wee Write festival in Glasgow, and back to Hay Festival for their Winter Weekend.

For full Stratford Literary Festival programme and to book tickets visit www.stratfordliteraryfestival.co.uk.