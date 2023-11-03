HE might be the world’s best-known writer, but William Shakespeare has lost his quill.

The eight-foot bronze statue of the Bard on Henley Street, unveiled in 2020, showed him holding a distinctive writing feather in his right hand.

But sharp-eyed passers-by have noticed the quill has vanished, leaving the playwright looking as though he’s clutching a stubby pencil.

Shakespeare statue in Henley Street, Stratford-upon-Avon without its quill.

It’s not known exactly when it went missing from the £100,000 work of art, and whether it was accidentally broken or deliberately swiped.

The detailed likeness was crafted by world-class sculptor James Butler in 2016 to mark the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death and given to the town by Stratford businessman Tony Bird.

It took four years before it was actually put in its current spot just outside Shakespeare’s Birthplace, but it has since become a iconic landmark.

Mr Butler, who died last year aged 90, worked out of a studio and gallery at Valley Farm in Radway near Edgehill.

The sculptor, who was awarded an MBE in 2009 also crafted the bronze jovial jester in Henley Street who mounted his plinth in 1994.

His many other carvings and designs include the Queen’s Beasts in Kew Gardens and the Richard III statue outside Leicester Cathedral.

The late James Butler with his bronze Shakespeare, still with quill, at the artist’s studio in 2016.

Mr Bird, who is chairman of the Bird Group and ex-chairman of Stratford Conservative party, told the Herald he was sorry but not surprised to discover the quill is missing.

He said: “I expected it to be taken a lot sooner. I said to James ‘we are probably going to lose that quill at some point, because it will make a nice souvenir’.

“When I discussed it with him, he said, ‘Oh, I’ll make another one when you need it.’ It’s needed now, but the poor man has died.”

Mr Bird plans to ask Mr Butler’s widow, Angie, whether the sculptor actually made any spare quills.

He explained: “If not, I will have to find someone to make one. I am going to rectify it as soon as possible.”

He added: “I am rather sorry people have to behave like that. When you put a work of art in town, 99 per cent of people welcome it. It’s only one or two who want to collect a souvenir, or not welcome it.”

As the Herald went to press it was unclear which local government body was responsible for maintaining the statue.