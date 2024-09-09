SOCIAL housing will be used for the first time to help find homes for Afghan families and others with the right to settle here, after it was revealed Stratford was failing to play its part in helping the national effort.

The district council cabinet agreed on Monday, that after being unable to find enough private rented accommodation to meet the pledges it made in 2021 to house 37 families by 2025, it would work with Orbit to source social housing to help it meet its current shortfall of 19.

The pledges relate to established resettlement schemes set up by the government and are completely separate from the high-profile debates about asylum seekers and the policies on accommodation offered to them.