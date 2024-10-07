Snitterfield gets to open its new village hall after seven years

CREAM teas and a glass of prosecco was the ideal way to celebrate the recent opening of the new Garden Room at Snitterfield Village Hall.

From left, Tony Moon, of Snitterfield Village Hall committee, project manager, Ole Schmidt-Hansen and wife Hilary, and Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire. Photo: Iain Duck

It was the result of seven years of planning, fundraising and grant applications and created a much-needed venue – the village hall had been in need of refurbishment for many years.

By mid-2010 the building was hardly fit for purpose, so in 2016 the Snitterfield Village Hall Refurbishment Plan was launched which eventually saw several major upgrades and improvements to the existing building and ambitions to overhaul the hall where possible.

The work was carried out in stages and included new toilets, storeroom, meeting room at the rear of the hall, kitchen and boiler, wheelchair access, insulation and redecoration.

Generous donations from individuals, fundraising evenings, concerts, businesses and grants meant the committee was able to invest £414,000.

Project manager Ole Schmidt-Hansen said: “It is a huge relief the hall is now complete and there’s a real sense of achievement attached to this fantastic facility and the Garden Room is the icing on the cake.”

