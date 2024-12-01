TWO young sisters are using their art skills to raise hundreds of pounds for charity.

Lucy Penn, 10 and Eliza, five, are making and selling colourful Pudsey Bear key-rings and ornaments, with all the cash going to Children in Need.

The girls, who live in Stratford and attend Holy Trinity Primary School, have raised more than £280 and are aiming to top £300.

They make the items, priced £2, out of polymer modelling clay without using a mould so each is original, before carefully hand-painting them with acrylic pens.

They mainly stick to the traditional Pudsey bear yellow, but have also experimented with different colour combinations.

The family also deliver anywhere within five miles of Stratford.

It’s not the first time Lucy, who’s in Year 5 and Eliza, who’s in Year 1, have used their creative talents to help others.

Last year they made Remembrance poppy clay earrings and badges and have also made Pudsey fridge magnets before, raising £300 for Children in Need.

Usually the girls make the key- rings when they have free time between school and activities, but recently mum Caroline, a family and children’s worker at St Andrew’s Church in Shottery, and dad Matt Penn, headteacher at Great Alne Primary, were drafted in to help.

Caroline said: “It suddenly took off, and we had all these orders so we were like a production line around the kitchen table.

“Lucy is a bit of a perfectionist when it comes to making these, so there have been quite a few seconds she won’t sell on, and we’ve made a lot of trips to Hobby Craft thinking each time that would be the final block of yellow clay.”

She said the girls really enjoyed watching Children in Need on TV but when Paddy McGuinness took part in a sponsored charity bike ride and raised millions, they said: ‘Oh no, we’re nowhere close to that’.

Caroline added: “Maybe one day they’ll raise a million but for now they’d really like to get past £300.”

She added: “It’s a two-way thing, as the girls enjoy it and are doing something for other people but the response they’ve had back is so lovely.

“People have been really nice – some have dropped off sweets and cards saying ‘well done’, so it’s really built their confidence and made them feel they’re doing a good thing.”

Anyone who wants to order key-rings or ornaments to help raise money for Children in Need, can use the link https://pay. collctiv.com/handmade-pudsey-keyrings-52095 or contact the Herald and we’ll pass your details on to Lucy and Eliza.