Sir Peter Rigby stepping down as Shakespeare Hospice patron

THE Shakespeare Hospice has started a search for a new patron as Sir Peter Rigby is stepping down following seven years in the role.

The announcement was made at the hospice’s AGM on Thursday evening (19th September).

He said: "It is now seven years since I took up the role of patron at the Shakespeare Hospice, and I think it time now to step down, as I have many other calls on my time from business and other charitable activities.

“The work of the hospice can be amazing and make a difference to so many lives and has a real purpose. It has been a privilege to be associated with the hospice over the years.

Tracey Sheridan, CEO of The Shakespeare Hospice, and Sir Peter Rigby.

“I wish all the staff, volunteers who make the hospice possible, and of course the supporters, all the very best for the future."

Sir Peter is the founder and chairman of the Stratford-based Rigby Group, which includes 100 companies active in six principal business sectors. His charitable interests are channelled through the family charity, The Rigby Foundation.

The hospice said that Sir Peter has been a pivotal figure in supporting and championing its mission to provide essential care and support to patients with life-limiting illnesses.

In Sir Peter’s time as patron, there has been significant growth and development at the hospice, allowing it to expand its services and reach more people.

Tracey Sheridan, CEO of the Shakespeare Hospice, said: "Sir Peter’s commitment to our cause has been invaluable and we are deeply grateful for his support and leadership throughout his tenure.

“As we bid farewell to Sir Peter in his role as patron, we will be initiating the process of finding a new patron to continue supporting and advocating for our mission.”