Shipston musicians part of a title-winning performance at the Royal Albert Hall

TWO musicians brought up the Shipston way were part of a title-winning performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

Luke Barker and Alec Banner were part of the Flowers Band from Gloucester that became national champions at the National Brass Band Championships on Saturday, 5th October.

The pair began their musical journey in Shipston Junior Band.

They both progressed through to the National Children’s Band and the National Youth Brass Band Of Great Britain.

Luke Barker and Alec Banner.

Luke is principal cornet for Flowers, while Alec plays both cornet and percussion.

Luke, 22, is currently studying at Birmingham University and was a pupil at Warwick School. Alec, 17, is a pupil at Alcester Grammar School

Shipston Town Band’s David Birch said: “The test piece Harrison's Dream was composed by Peter Graham and celebrates the work of John Harrison who was was an English carpenter and clockmaker who invented the marine chronometer, the long-sought-after device for solving the problem of how to calculate longitude while at sea.

“This thrilling piece saw them placed ahead of such well-known bands as Black Dyke and Fodens.”

Twenty bands took part and it was the first time Flowers has won a major contest.

It followed their second place at the British Open Championship in September at Symphony Hall in Birmingham.



