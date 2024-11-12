STAFF were briefly evacuated from Shakespeare’s Birthplace this morning, Tuesday, after reports of a suspect package.

Police cordoned off the Birthplace and the shop until they had established there was nothing of concern.

The tape has since been removed. Photo: Richard Howarth

The tape, which covered access from Guild Street and kept pedestrians away from the stretch running past both in Henley Street, was removed shortly before noon after the all-clear was given.

Stratford police had said the site was taped off as a precautionary measure.

They added: “Today in Stratford, officers responded to a report of a suspicious package found in a busy area of town.

“As a precaution, we cordoned off part of the area while our team assessed and secured the item, which was identified as an unattended suitcase.

The suitcase which caused the concern.

“Our priority is always public safety, and we appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation during these incidents. Fortunately, after a thorough investigation, we found nothing dangerous inside the case, and the area was safely reopened.

“We’d like to remind everyone to stay vigilant when noticing any unattended or suspicious packages, especially in public areas. If you come across something unusual, please don’t hesitate to report it. Your alertness and prompt reporting help us respond effectively and keep our communities safe.”