Santa’s appeal for presents this Christmas

SANTA’S on his way with presents and food for families who are struggling with the cost of living crisis at Christmas.

Kyle Hotchkins started his charity Claus for a Cause two years ago and last Christmas he and his team of volunteer elves delivered presents to 185 children. A total of 28 families had Christmas dinners and a week’s worth of shopping.

Kyle Hotchkins with his wife Kelly are looking for donations to give to families at Christmas.

“The families are referred to us and we go to each individual house and hand a Santa sack to the family which contains food, presents, board games and sweets,” Kyle said. “I dress as Santa to add a bit of festive cheer and we deliver everything the weekend before Christmas.

“We are trying to take some of the stress and worry out of peoples’ lives at this time of the year. When I open my presents I want people to have presents too and when I have my Christmas dinner I want other people to have a dinner too.

“We’ve had 90 referrals so far and we now collect donations of presents and food all year round.”

Every present gets wrapped and the generosity of organisations and the public means their donations will help children have a happier Christmas around south Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

Drop off points for donations include the Piston Club, Stratford; Bridge Riverside Eatery, Bidford; the Gate Inn, Honeybourne; the Butchers Arms, Mickleton; Hemming and Peace, Alcester; Printech, Alcester, and Off the Rail, Alcester.

