Royal visit as Fire Service College marks 50 years at Moreton-in-Marsh

THE Princes Royal was in Moreton-in-Marsh on Thursday (16th January) to open a new virtual reality suite as part of the Fire Service College’s 50th anniversary.

Capita, which runs the college, said the new Immersive Skills Lab uses AI to replicate real fire scenarios whilst eliminating safety and environmental concerns.

Clair Mowbray, director at the FSC, said: “The opening of our new Immersive Skills Lab will enhance digital capabilities to ensure that learning and training remains world-leading at the college.

The Princess Royal at the Fire Service College in Moreton-in-Marsh. Photo: Capita

“Firefighters at all experience levels will be even better equipped to build the knowledge, skills, and behaviours required to respond to a range of complex emergency situations and enhance their preparedness for high-risk incidents.”

The Fire Service College has been at its 300-acre site for 50 years, training firefighters from the junior ranks through to chief fire officers in a wide range of situations, including live incident training, which remains key to the college’s offering.

The college was opened in 1974 by the late Queen Elizabeth II.