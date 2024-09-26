Frustration mounted this week over the impact of the roadworks on Birmingham Road in Stratford as the county council was accused of not doing enough to ease the situation.

The closure of St Peter’s Way, a handy cut-through that links the Birmingham Road to Bishopton Lane was singled out as especially punishing for drivers seeking to avoid the worst of the jams.

John Smyth, 64, who lives in Oakleigh Road, said he can’t understand why the road has been closed to through traffic just because a couple of residents in St Peter’s Way complained.