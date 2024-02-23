Never mind the floods and traffic, the good news is that the much-loved River Festival is to return to Stratford this summer.

Street market operator LSD Promotions announced today (Friday) that it would be running the festival over three days from Friday, 5th July to Sunday, 7th July.

Stratford River Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson

The news comes a few hours after it was announced that Stratford BID had won the ballot to represent town centre businesses for a further five years.

The BID had previously run the River Festival, but had failed to revive it after Covid – with the last one taking place in 2019.

Last April, the Herald launched a ‘Save the River Festival’ campaign after BID confirmed it would no longer run it. A number of event planners showed interest in putting the festival back on, but LSD Promotions pipped them all with the news that it would forge ahead with plans for this year.

Stratford River Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson

The lively summer festival will take place on the Recreation Ground, starting at 1pm on Friday, closing at 9pm; then 10am to 9pm on Saturday; and 10am to 6pm on Sunday. It is free to attend.

Entertainment over the three days includes live local bands, food and drink, artisan craft stalls, and a colourful parade of narrow boats.

The organisers promise a diverse line-up of acoustic and main stage performances throughout the weekend, which will include an array of musical styles, from choirs to jazz.

A spokesperson for LSD said: “This cherished event has been sorely missed by locals and visitors alike, and its return is eagerly anticipated.

Stratford River Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson

“One of the festival’s highlights will undoubtedly be the spectacular parade of colourfully decorated and illuminated boats as they glide along the River Avon. Thanks to the support of the Avon Navigation Trust, festival-goers will also have the opportunity to take boat rides down the river, providing a unique perspective of the festivities from the water.

“For those looking for a bite to eat, the festival will offer a mouth-watering selection of global street foods, complemented by local ales and refreshing Pimm’s and prosecco bars. Whether you’re a foodie, a music lover, or simply looking for a fun day out with family and friends, the River Festival has something for everyone.”