TREES of all shapes and sizes were on display at the United Reformed Church in Stratford including one which was called the Colombian Christmas Tree.

There’s always a warm welcome over tea and cake at the annual festival with various themes included in the creative designs like Katie’s Hungarian tree, there was a tree to celebrate the coronation of King Charles, a poppy tree, a partridge in a prayer tree and the Colombian Christmas tree which was made to welcome the arrival of the Alvarez family to Stratford and included a recipe on how to make pandebono – Colombian cheese bread.

Visitors on Saturday to the United Reformed Church Christmas Tree Festival including Natalia Tryl and her daughter Mariia Dubyk, aged nine. Photo: Mark WilliamsonMark Williamson

The Heart of England Wood Turners had bowls and trinket boxes for sale and Father Christmas arrived which thrilled young children as he also handed them an early Christmas present.