A gas leak in Alcester on Tuesday evening saw residents evacuated while emergency workers from Cadent dealt with the issue.

The road was closed from Evesham Street to the Globe roundabout was closed, and residents from that area were asked to leave their homes, with many being put up overnight in hotels by Cadent.

Cadent van

Craig Hansbury, Head of Customer Operations for Cadent in the West Midlands said: “Cadent look after the gas network in the West Midlands. We also operate the 24/7 gas emergency service.

“Last night we attended a gas escape in Evesham Street, following reports of a smell of gas. For safety, we made the decision to evacuate the properties on the road.

“We have now repaired the main, and residents are able to return to their homes. We will remain on site until everyone is settled in, carrying out final readings and safety checks.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their patience, and remember if you ever smell gas, call 0800 111 999. We are here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week”.



