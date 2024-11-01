Remembrance services in the Stratford area

ALL Remembrance Sunday services hold moments of reflection and silence whether in church or outside by the town or village war memorial but this year’s parades also mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day in 1944.

Across the district a series of processions will take place as groups of people respectfully walk to a dedicated location and remember those who have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the many.

Stratford marked Remembrance Day with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

In Stratford at the Garden of Remembrance, Old Town, a service of Remembrance takes place at 11am with wreath laying at 10.30am. Following the service, the March Past and salute is in Church Street opposite the Stratford District Council offices.

Alcester’s Remembrance Sunday Parade and Church Service (10th November) will assemble in Bleachfield Street at 10.15am ready to march off at 10.30am to St Nicholas Church for 10.45am. There will not be a second part to the parade so at the end of the service the parade and congregation will depart. The Armistice Day Ceremony on Monday 11th November, is on St Nicholas Church Green at 10.50am around the War Memorial. All are welcome. There will be hot drinks served in The Church House afterwards.

Henley Royal British Legion’s Remembrance on Sunday, 10th November includes Ullenhall paying respects at War Memorial at 9.30am; Henley Remembrance Sunday service at St John's Church at 11am and Wootton Wawen Church Remembrance service at 11am.

The Southam service will follow the parade on Sunday 10th November. The parade starts at the Bowling Green public house at 1030am; gather at 10am. The route includes Meadow Road, Daventry Street though to Park Lane. Park Lane will be closed to traffic from 10am to 10.45am and remain closed outside St James Church for the service until midday. The service will begin at 10.45 and finish an hour later.

There will be services at neighbouring towns and villages in Stratford district and on Monday there will be the observation of Armistice Day at 11am.

