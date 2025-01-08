A REDDITCH man accused of an arson attack which destroyed around 10 coaches in Henley has pleaded not guilty.

Six cars were also damaged in the fire at Johnsons Coaches on Liveridge Hill, which was reported in the early hours of Saturday, 30th November.

On Tuesday (7th January), Christopher White, 29, of Croome Close, Redditch, appeared at Warwick Crown Court where he denied one charge of arson not endangering life.

A two-day trial is now set to take place at Warwick from 29th May.

Some of the burnt out coaches in the yard at Johnsons yard just outside Henley. Photo: Mark Williamson

Despite the blaze at its depot causing “significant damage”, Johnsons Coaches has said it is “business as normal” for them.

Residents living close to the depot described hearing loud bangs from the site and called the emergency services. Both the fire and rescue service and the police were quickly at the scene at Liveridge Hill.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service responded with four appliances. Crews were at the scene for two hours and 20 minutes tackling the fire.