TO celebrate his 100th birthday, Richard Skepper, of Kineton received over 1,000 cards and presents from all over the world, plus a card from the King and Queen and a possible historic RAF flypast is lined up in the future.

‘Dick’ – as family and friends call him – joined the RAF in 1942 as ground crew where he maintained Stirling bombers and later moved onto Lancasters which were to be his pride and joy during his five years with Bomber Command – and for the rest of his life.

Royal Air Force WW2 veteran Richard Skepper, pictured with his grandson Robert Skepper, was overjoyed to to receive a birthday card from King Charles III and Queen Camilla at his birthday celebration on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Around 45 people visited Dick at Kineton Manor Nursing Home on his birthday last Sunday, 30th June including his son, David, his wife, Lorraine, and their two children, Robert and Linsey - Dick’s grandchildren.