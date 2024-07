KIDDING around in class is warmly welcomed at yoga sessions near Wellesbourne.

Three pygmy goats who live at Owl Barn Farm campsite like nothing better than joining in.

You’ve got to be kidding … Owl Barn Farm owner Victoria Warr and her daughter Eve Turpin trying their yoga positions with pygmy goats Garry, Bobble and Popcorn as they are guided by yoga teacher Becky Smith. Photo: Mark Williamson

Gary, Bobble and Popcorn come running when there’s a session and jump onto the backs of those perfecting their downward-dog pose.