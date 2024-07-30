THE BOOM in ‘green’ fashion has powered a pre-loved fashion boutique into a larger size.

The Wardrobe Shop is moving out of its Welford base next month, as there’s no longer enough space and it will re-open in Shipston on September 10th.

The stock of nearly-new women’s fashion and accessories, which includes high-end labels like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs, Self-Portrait, Burberry and Jaeger, is popular with customers from a wide catchment area including Birmingham and the Cotswolds.