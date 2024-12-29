Police want to find 27-year-old after serious assault in Stratford

ALEX Brissett, 27, wanted by Warwickshire Police in connection with a serious assault that took place in Stratford on 27th December.

Officers said he is around 5ft 4in tall, of stocky build, with short, dark, curly hair, a moustache and beard.

Alex Brissett, Photo: Warwickshire Police

A spokesperson added: “If you see Brissett, please call 999 straight away quoting incident number 338 of 27th December 2024.

“If you know where he is or can help us locate him, please get in touch either via our website or by calling 101. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”