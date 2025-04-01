School friends and business colleagues have fondly remembered Andrew (Andy) Duncan Sime who sadly died aged 43 unexpectedly on 8th March.

Andy grew up in Stratford, where his family had deep roots. His grandfather owned a family tailoring business on Ely Street; his mother worked in the Warwick University Research Station, while his father was an expert in his field at Coventry Gauge and Tool.

Andy Sime

Matt Bannister writes: Andy was an extraordinary leader, capable, personable and greatly respected. He had a brilliant, analytical mind that brought clarity to the complex challenges in his field of work

As a leader in technology and business partner, Andy played an essential role across supply chain, commercial, HR, finance, and sales operations. He was particularly skilled at connecting technical IT with core business functions, building bridges with remarkable ease.

His career saw him work at several prestigious businesses over 20-plus years, some of that spent in the USA where his work and family thrived. Andy was unafraid to challenge the status quo, earning deep respect from both colleagues and friends for his ability to ask the tough questions that would lead to solutions or bring change.

Academically gifted, he attended King Edward VI School and Birmingham University, where he formed lifelong friendships that endure to this day. His sharp sense of humour and genuine kindness made him not only a trusted advisor but a beloved colleague and friend.

Outside of work, Andy frequently took the time to understand the professional challenges his friends faced, offering thoughtful, practical advice and unwavering support. He always had time for others, no matter how busy life became. His passion for music was infectious and he would regularly share that joy with family and friends. He had a lifelong love of trivia and quizzes, never missing a chance to show off his incredible wit and memory with an obscure fact, pop quiz or clever joke.

His legacy endures in the teams he guided, the systems he shaped, and the many lives he touched. Andy is survived by his two children, who were always his greatest source of pride.



