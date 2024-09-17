A POLICE sergeant has been demoted after acting in an “inappropriate manner” on a work night out.

Warwickshire Police has not named the officer involved or detailed what happened, but said its officers are expected to uphold standards at all times.

Det Supt Paul Thompson, head of the force professional standards department, said: “Even when not on duty officers are expected to uphold our standards of professional behaviour.

Warwickshire Police said the process was subject to appeal.

“The hearing, which was held on Monday 9th September, found the officer breached standards of professional behaviour, specifically discreditable conduct.

“It was made clear during this hearing that colleagues had regarded the officer highly in the past. In behaving as he did, he demonstrated a failure of leadership. He has lost the trust of his colleagues and his actions negatively impact public confidence.

“Chairing the hearing, Debbie Tedds, chief constable, found that demotion was appropriate punishment given that the officer took full responsibility for his actions, and she felt he deserved the opportunity to earn back the trust of his colleagues.

“As with any case of misconduct we will use this incident as an opportunity to remind other members of our workforce of the standards we expect and the consequences if they don’t live up to these standards.”

