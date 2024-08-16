Picture special - 150 join the Morris Day of Dance in Stratford

IT was a double celebration when 150 morris dancers were in Stratford last Saturday for a Day of Dance to mark the 65th anniversary of Shakespeare Morris and the 25th anniversary of the Shakespeare Hospice.

Matthew Turvey, of Shakespeare Morris, said: “We hosted 12 morris teams from across the country. We also used the opportunity to collect for and celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Shakespeare Hospice. We are totalling up the amount raised from public donations, a charity raffle – with prizes donated by several local businesses – and the sale of commemorative badges and we hope the total will be several hundred pounds.

The Shakespeare Morris Marathon Dance which took place at various locations in Stratford on Saturday. Photo: Iain Duck

“The Day of Dance also coincided with the celebration of the 90th anniversary of the Morris Ring which is a national organisation of morris teams across England.”