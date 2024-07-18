Park & ride service in Stratford will be free to use this summer

STRATFORD’S park & ride service will be free this summer in a move aimed at keeping cars out of the town centre and cutting congestion.

Warwickshire County Council, which runs the service, said both parking at the Bishopton Lane site and the bus journey into the town centre will be free from this Saturday (20th July).

The offer will remain in place all summer, finishing on 1st September.

Cllr Jan Matecki, portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “We are excited to offer free travel with Stratford park & ride this summer.

Stratford Park and Ride.

“Last year, we saw a significant increase in users during the summer months as visitors discovered how convenient, user-friendly, and low-cost it is for a day trip to Stratford.

“This year, we aim to make it even easier for people to explore the town while supporting a reduction in traffic congestion in Stratford town centre.”

The cost of using the service was reduced last summer and resulted in a 70 per cent increase in customers.

The park & ride service runs seven days a week, operating Mondays to Saturdays between 7.30am and 6.28pm, and on Sundays between 10am and 6.55pm.

Buses run every 15 minutes for most of the day, taking around 10-12 minutes to travel from the site to the town centre.

For service details, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/stratfordparkandride