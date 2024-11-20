Opinion: Three festive days account for 5.5 per cent of UK’s carbon footprint

By Jenny Loynds

Stratford Climate Action

AND just like that, it is November. With spooktacular festivities over and fireworks all done, many of us start the official countdown to the most wonderful time of the year. We are surrounded by mince pies, sparkling lights and beautiful decorations; our inboxes are full of festive email offers, and Christmas advert debates are in full flow.

To mark the start of the holidays and the all-important Christmas shopping, retailers bombard us with amazing Black Friday offers, Cyber Monday deals and holiday sales.

We are persuaded that the perfect holidays are only attainable if our tables are overflowing with food (some of which we do not even like, but it is tradition after all); our homes are transformed with new festive decor in trendy colours; our wardrobes are updated with the latest fashion; and, most importantly, our loved ones are adorned with copious amounts of presents for unwrapping on Christmas Day.

But is that truly what makes the holidays so special? And more importantly, what is the long-term impact of this picture-perfect Christmas we all feel obliged to achieve?

In addition to long hours of planning, multiple shopping trips, and significant financial pressure, our commitment to “the perfect Christmas” comes at a detrimental cost to the environment. From food waste and plastic pollution to over-consumption and poor recycling, it is calculated that Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day account for 5.5 per cent of the UK’s annual carbon footprint.

So, what are the biggest challenges, and what can we do to overcome them?

Being more mindful of what and how much we consume is key to making a positive change.

Let us consider how small changes can have a major impact.

Gifts

It is estimated that the UK spends £700 million on unwanted Christmas gifts, with about £42m worth of presents being thrown away each year. Only one per cent of purchases made for the big day are still in use six months later. On average, a child in the UK receives 16 presents for Christmas.

So, what can you do to change those figures?

Give zero-waste presents such as pre-loved items.

If buying new, consider buying from ethical businesses.

Gift experiences: tickets to theatre, music events or even the cinema.

Subscriptions to organisations – from membership to conservation charities to adoption packs, there are many options available.

Want to go the extra mile? Why not make your gifts from unique gift vouchers for cooking, babysitting, or even a massage to making bath salts with dried flowers, homemade jams or sloe gin?

Packaging and gift wrap

Did you know that, on average, each person receives 24 Christmas cards? This means that as many as one billion cards get thrown away after the festivities, which is the equivalent of 33 million trees. In addition to cards, over 114,000 tonnes of plastic packaging end up in landfills during the holidays.

With next-day delivery often being the norm and the rise of online retail, it is estimated that during the festive season, consumers and businesses use a staggering 300,000 tonnes of card packaging. And UK Christmas waste statistics suggest a typical household generates over three black bags of packaging each Christmas.

Once the numerous boxes are delivered, we often feel compelled to wrap them in eye-catching colourful gift wrap. According to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), the paper used per year is enough to wrap the entire island of Guernsey. And once the day is over, the amount of wrapping paper thrown away is equivalent to the distance to the moon – 384,400 km, to be precise. Most wrapping paper and gift wrap are non-recyclable due to the non-paper additives, like glitter and laminates, meaning these go straight to landfill, together with all the foil string, plastic tape, ribbons and bows.

So, what can you do to change this?

Use recyclable wrapping paper, preferably made from recycled paper.

Avoid using bows, ribbons and other non-recyclable adornments.

Make your wrappings: decorated paper bags, boxes, scarves, old atlas pages, or children’s artwork.

Hide presents around the house instead of wrapping them.

Want to go the extra mile? Why not make your wrapping part of the gift? Find a useful box, tin or hamper, and tell the receiver to use it or pass it on.

There is a lot more to say about the impact of the festivities and the ways we need to re-think our view of the holidays, but for now, may this short piece be a reminder that the best things about Christmas are not things at all.