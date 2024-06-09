THE lack of action over the state of Stratford’s Windsor Street multi-storey car park continues to be a big issue for nearby residents.

One despairing resident, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of being targetted, told the Herald: “The car park remains an ongoing problem with further instances of anti-social behaviour including ‘drinking clubs’ and youths using the upper levels as a skateboard park during last weekend, both causing a high degree of noise and disruption to local businesses and residents.”

The prospect of it being demolished at some point as part of the long-awaited Gateway Project development has been used on many occasions in recent years to excuse its dismal state, broken lifts and frequent focus for anti-social behaviour.